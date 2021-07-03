Home > Bollywood Right now the only way forward for film industry is to adjust: Jacqueline Fernandez Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Right now the only way forward for film industry is to adjust: Jacqueline Fernandez

During a conversation with a publication, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez acknowledged that film releases and shoots are getting delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She said the only way forward for the film industry is to adapt.

Fernandez said, “Right now the only way forward for the film industry is to adjust. I think that is what it is going to be for everyone. We need to adjust to a new working way of life and the new working way on sets. We need to adjust to the schedules being disrupted.”

She added, “Work has been affected for everyone. For me personally, of course there are movies that needed to be released this year, but the release dates are going to get changed and we can’t do much about it.”