Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for Mahira Khan: ‘I was happy to work with her’

A video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been circulating on social media in which he is appreciating Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s acting skills.

In the video, the Dilwale actor said, “It is Mahira Khan’s greatness that she has learned so much from me in the film ‘Raees’.”

He added, “When we were casting for ‘Raees’, I had no idea that Mahira Khan would be such a great actress, but when I worked with her, I found out about her talent and I also learned a lot from her.”

The 55-year-old further said, “Mahira Khan’s work and her dialogue delivery is very good. I was very happy to work with her.”

The actor stated, “When you have talent inside you, whether you work more or less, your talent comes out before the world.”