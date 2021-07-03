Home > Bollywood Is Fatima Sana Shaikh responsible for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s divorce? Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

?Is Fatima Sana Shaikh responsible for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s divorce

Several fans claim that Aamir Khan’s Dangal costar Fatima Sana Shaikh is responsible for his split from wife Kiran Rao after 15 years of marriage.

Rao and Khan announced their divorce through a joint statement in which they pledged to work together despite their separation.

Shaikh has been trending on Twitter ever since the former couple shared the news of their divorce. However, Shaikh has not yet commented on her alleged affair with Khan.

Many Instagram users slammed the actress in the comment section of her posts. One user commented, “Sana are you going to marry Aamir Khan.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations for Aamir's divorce.”

Moreover, Shaikh once responded to romance rumours with Khan and said, “It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things.”

In 2005, Rao and Khan tied the knot and welcomed their first child Azad Rao Khan in 2011.