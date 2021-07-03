Home > Bollywood Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh: A full timeline of their rumored relationship Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Several insiders have claimed that the reason behind Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce is his alleged relationship with Dangal costar Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Shaikh and Khan first sparked romance rumors when they were working together on sets of film Thugs of Hindostan.

According to reports, “Aamir’s special attention to Fatima’s and over-enthusiasm towards the actress had even irked Katrina Kaif, creating a cold war between Katrina and Fatima on the sets.”

A source told an outlet that Rao was upset after hearing about Khan’s affair with Shaikh.

Moreover, this will be the actor’s second divorce, he was previously married to Reena Dutta.

