Home > Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production venture Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production venture

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his interest to star in Alia Bhatt’s next production venture and promises to be professional after the latter announced the shooting of her first film Darlings as producer.

The Raazi starlet took to social media on Saturday and announced that she has begun shooting for film Darlings, which will mark her first movie as producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Taking to Twitter, Alia posted a picture of herself, sitting in a trailer on her first day at the shooting. She tweeted, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)."

“I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Reposting Alia’s tweet, the King Khan of Bollywood quote-tweeted, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!”

Responding to it, the Highway actress said, “hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite.”

For the unversed, Khan, who has shared screen with Alia in 2016 release Dear Zindagi, is co-producing Alia’s Darlings with her.