Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, says hospital source

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalized for pneumonia three days back, is stable and recovering fine, a hospital source confirmed on Saturday.

As per Indian media reports, the 70-year-old actor is stable and under observation. The actor has no issues at present and absolutely well.

The hospital source said “He (Shah ) is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine.”

On Wednesday, the Fire actor was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia. His wife and veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.