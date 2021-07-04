Home > Bollywood 'Men who started with me earn 3-5 times more than what I do': Taapsee Pannu Web Desk | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is speaking about equal pay in the industry.

Speaking to a media outlet in a recent interview, Taapsee revealed how audiences are also to blame to an extent for the pay disparity.

“If a female actor asks more, she is termed difficult and problematic and if a man asks more it’s a mark of his success. Difference is, the men who started with me earn 3-5 times more than what I do. And the gap keeps increasing as we go in higher star category.”



"Even now we struggle with budgets. Everyone hears that since it’s a female-driven film budgets will have to be slashed and that’s because our returns are always unfair in comparison to our male counterparts. And audience is a big reason behind that,” she concluded.



Taapsee is currently enjoying the success of her movie Haseen Dillruba on Netflix.