Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal pose together on Dhaakad set in Budapest

Bollywood | July 04, 2021

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are taking over Budapest with their 'action station' photos.

On Saturday, Razneesh Ghai, director of their upcoming porject Dhaakad,took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal from the set of the film.The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh



"With these two rockstars. It's action stations at Budapest," he captioned on the photo.



He also tagged Arjun and Kangana. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie.



Take a look:



