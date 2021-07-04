Home > Bollywood Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan spotted holding hands in new video: Watch Sakina Mehdi | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan spotted holding hands in new video: Watch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao appeared in a new video together and opened up about their split for the first time since their divorce announcement.

Rao and Khan addressed their fans and said, “Our relationship might have changed but we are still together. You must be sad, but we just want to say that we are happy and still together as one family.”





The former couple can also be seen holding hands in the latest video.

While talking about Paani Foundation, Khan said, “Paani Foundation is like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness. That’s all we wanted to say.”

On Saturday, Kiran and Khan made announcement about their divorce through a joint statement.