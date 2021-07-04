Home > Bollywood When Aamir Khan revealed Kiran Rao helped him get through his first divorce Sakina Mehdi | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Aamir Khan revealed Kiran Rao helped him get through his first divorce

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan once shared how he fell in love with second wife Kiran Rao. They met on the sets of Lagaan and after his first divorce with Reena Dutta.

Khan had said, “We didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again.”

The actor had added, “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy.”