Shahid Kapoor wishes ‘good morning’ greetings to fans with a shirtless Sunday selfie

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is an early riser as the actor keep updated his fans and followers via his social media posts.

The Kabir Singh famed actor kickstarted his Sunday with morning greetings for his fans. Being an avid social media user, the Haider star dropped yet another stunning selfie.

He treated his fans with a shirtless selfie as he wrote 'Good Morning.' In the sizzling picture, Shahid can be seen donning a pair of shades for his Sunday morning selfie.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput began her Sunday with a skipping workout. She took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of her 'morning grind' as she worked out in an aesthetic workout athleisure.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in film Jersey. In the upcoming film, he essays the role of a cricketer in the movie. He is also set to make his digital debut with The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.