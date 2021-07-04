Home > Bollywood Vicky Kaushal buys a new luxury car worth Rs 2 crore, says 'welcome home buddy' Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been quite active on social media. After his post-COVID recovery, the Raazi star turned to his Instagram handle and introduced his new buddy to his fans. The actor has become a proud owner of an expensive four-wheeler.

Taking to the Instagram on Sunday, the Uri actor shared a picture in which he is seen posing beside his new luxury car, a Range Rover, worth Rs. 2 crore.

While introducing his new purchase to fans and followers, he captioned it, "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience."

Celebs including Sayani Gupta, Nimrat Kaur and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others congratulated the actor on adding another feather to his cap. "Stunner," commented Sayani and Amruta wrote, "Beastssssss."

On the work front, the Sanju actor will be also seen in the biopic of Udham Singh, titled Sardar Udham Singhdirected by Shoojit Sircar.