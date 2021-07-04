'Shatrughan Sinha turned down role in ‘Sholay

According to an Indian publication, Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha recently disclosed that he was offered a role in 1975 film Sholay but he ended up turning it down.

Sinha recalled, “During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign Sholay.”

He added, “I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, got such a big break.”

Sinha further added, “Certain rejections of films occur due to date issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do Kalicharan but he couldn’t do it for a reason. It’s generic in nature, even Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected films for several reasons.”