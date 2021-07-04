Home > Bollywood Ram Gopal Varma shares his views on Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce Sakina Mehdi | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ram Gopal Varma shares his views on Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared a joint statement to announce their divorce after 15 years. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and expressed his views about the couple’s split.

Varma tweeted, “I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before.”

He added, “I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity.”

Varma further clapped back at trolls criticizing the former couple. He wrote, “If Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have no problem with divorcing each other, why should anyone else have it in the whole world ? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way, whereas the couple are being personally professional!”