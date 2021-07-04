Home > Bollywood Shreyas Talpade believes in his craft: ‘Be confident about your work’ Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shreyas Talpade gushed over his filmography skills as he believed in his craft which made him secure as a person and as a star.



Shreyas confidence stems from awareness of his talent and skills, and puts them to his best use.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Shreyas said, "If you are confident about your work, and if your co-actor knows about your strengths then it is the other person who will be worried, not you. Because, if you know your craft, you know what you are going to do. Actually, it will be the other person who will be insecure that What will he do next? He can do anything, I may have to watch my moves. I have never really felt that (insecurity) because whatever roles I have done, I have mentally accepted certain things. I go, give it my best.”

He continued, "I do not like to think about things like his role is bigger than mine, I am doing similar work but why is there a difference in our payments. I do not get into all those, because that is something I have cleared right in the beginning, before jumping in, once I jump in, I do my work and (quickly) move out."

The actor cum producer has worked with the big stars of his time, like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

On being asked how he is treated among the big stars, he added, "How you are treated by anyone, depends on you. You have to decide how people are going to treat you and that is exactly how people will treat you. If you put your foot down on certain things, they know that this is not acceptable."

In conclusion, "Whatever I have done, maybe some TV episodes for a friend, even something like a cineplay, (I did) because I believed in it.”