Home > Bollywood Rangoli Chandel criticizes filmmakers for wrong casting of film ‘Haseen Dilruba’ Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Rangoli Chandel voiced her opinions on the right casting of the film Haseen Dilruba, and highlighted her preferences.

The film Haseen Dilruba features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. As previously known, Taapsee was not the first choice for the film as she was approached after all other options were exhausted.

According to Rangoli Chandel, feminine Aditi Rao Hydari would have been suitable for the role.

Taking to Instagram, Rangoli shared a picture of Aditi and penned it with a sweet caption, "I really don't get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don't get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile... why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role ... also, don't ruin films with wrong casting yaar."

She posted another photo of Aditi saying, "I want to see her as Rani in Haseena Dilruba and not some uncle please. Spare me the torture."

Rangoli commented on the reviews the film received, "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw ... not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter.”