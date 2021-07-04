Home > Bollywood Sarah Ali Khan shares glimpse of her perfect Sunday morning: see photos Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Sarah Ali Khan shared her Sunday morning ritual and expressed her love for tea and nature.

Sarah Ali Khan is a pure nature lover as she always adores the sunrises and sunsets.

The Kedernath actress posted a series of photos and penned shairi (poetry), as captions. In one photo, she stood in front of the sun admiring the beauty in a yoga pose. In another photo, she was seen spending good family time with her brother Ibrahim Ali khan and her mother Amrita Singh.





Sara could not forget expressing her undying love for tea, as she shared a picture of her early morning cup.





Sarah Ali khan is the daughter of Saif Ali khan and Amrita Singh.

She will be featured in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay kumar and Dhanush.

The actress will also be seen in action scenes in films as she underwent training in some forms of martial arts.

In regard to working with her mother, Sarah Ali Khan in an interview with Famously Filmfare said, "My father might but I don't think she will. I think she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrows, dab...because she is mom! So I think it'll be like the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. So, she won't do it (laughs).”