Ananya Panday as she relives moments from her film "Kaho na Pyar hai" Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021

Actress Ananya Panday re-enacted some scenes from her film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and posted a series of pictures on social media.



Ananya enjoys a massive fan following and likes to keep her followers and friends updated on her daily life and work.

Recently, Ananya was recreating a scene from her Bollywood film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai starring Hritikh Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

In the picture, Ananya was clad in a short, white casual dress with a bomber jacket posing on a beach.

Fans showered her posts with love and praise.



On the work front, Ananya made her debut with the film Student of the Year 2, in 2019.

She also acted in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

Her next film would be Liger which will release in both Hindi and Telugu. Ananya will also be featuring alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In 2019, Ananya Panday established an initiative known as So Positive to spread awareness regarding social media bullying, prevent negativity and build a positive community.