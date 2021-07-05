Home > Bollywood Farhan Akhtar was ‘amused’ when he was offered a role in ‘Rang De Basanti’ Sakina Mehdi | July 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra sat down for an interview with a publication and revealed he offered actor Farhan Akhtar role of Karan in film Rang De Basanti.

Mehra shared, “He was truly amused because he had just made Dil Chahta Hai and was finishing Lakshya. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time!”

He added, "I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author backed character in the whole film. Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered 'What's wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film?!'"

Rakeysh also shared that Akhtar did like the script but "couldn't see himself acting at that point of time".

Akhtar later made his acting debut with 2008 film Rock On.