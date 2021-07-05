Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor weighs in on ‘ridiculous’ pay gap in film industry Sakina Mehdi | July 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonam Kapoor weighs in on ‘ridiculous’ pay gap in film industry

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor appeared in an interview with Indian publication and discussed about wage gap in the film industry.

The Veere Di Wedding actor said, “The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that.”

She went on, “I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really [expletive] difficult."

Kapoor also talked about her upcoming film titled Blind. She recalled wearing white lenses for the shoot as she is playing role of blind cop.

Kapoor said, “It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight.”