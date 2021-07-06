Home > Bollywood Anil Kapoor opens up on suffering pangs of separation from daughter Sonam Kapoor Zainab Nasir | July 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Anil Kapoor revealed how the pandemic had separated families and admitted that he constantly missed his children, as he voiced his thoughts on life after COVID.

Anil Kapoor repeatedly felt the pinch of being away from his children like so many others. The pandemic has had an adverse effect on everyone’s life, some grieved and some longed to see their family.

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of Anil Kapoor. She lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Despite living happily with her husband, Anil is always worried about her.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor said, “Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief.”

In regards to the post COVID life, he added, “It is hard to say what the world will look like post-covid and I am not one to speculate. All I can do is hope and pray that we emerge stronger, wiser and more connected with each other at the end of this ordeal.”

Anil Kapoor has been in the industry since long and has gained fame and acclaim through his versatile acting skills.