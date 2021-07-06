Home > Bollywood Dia Mirza voices praise for OTT platforms: ‘This medium has excited, challenged and inspired me’ Zainab Nasir | July 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Dia Mirza revealed her thoughts on the perks of working on OTT platforms and talked about how it had been a fulfilling medium for her in many ways.

Dia, 39, being an actor and a producer was impressed by the creative freedom this platform offered for actors and story-tellers.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Dia said, “I have done Kaafir and produced Mind the Malhotras for OTT platforms. As an actor and producer ,who has been in the industry for over two decades, this new medium has excited, challenged and inspired me to discover new facets of storytelling and even of performance craft. This is a vast, limitless horizon and we are just beginning to explore its potential.”

Mirza detailed, “We work with a limited time and narrative space in cinema, and that imposes certain constraints and limitations upon what we can do with a character and a story. Whereas on OTT platforms, you get the freedom to nuance, detail and layer a theme in multiple ways and to add hitherto unexplored dimensions to characters.”

She added, “Working in long format allowed me to immerse myself in the detailing of my character and brought me so much satisfaction as a performer.”

In conclusion, she said, “OTT stories have so much space for diverse narratives “for women to play complex and richly layered protagonists. There is a certain creative freedom too which I hope will continue to exist in this space.”