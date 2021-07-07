Home > Bollywood Legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98 after prolonged illness Eesha Iftikhar | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema, departed for his heavenly abode on early Wednesday morning. He was 98.



“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui, who is a family friend, posted on Dilip’s official Twitter.

Dilip has been ailing for a while. His doctor Dr. Jalil Parkar announced the time of his death and confirmed that Dilip “passed away due to prolonged illness.”

According to a leading daily, he was hospitalized again on 30th June and was suffering from advanced prostate cancer.

The late veteran actor is survived by his 76-year-old wife, Saira Banu, former star of the 1960s and 1970s Bollywood.

Dilip’s acting career panned over six decades in Bollywood as he starred in some of the golden movies with his widely acclaimed performance including, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur (New Age), Ram Aur Shyam and Madhumati.

Condolonces for the actor have already started pouring in from all over the country as India mourns over the loss of the Indian cinema’s legend. PM Modi also tweeted to honour Dilip Kumar and his monumental legacy.