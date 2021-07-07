Home > Bollywood Farah Khan recalls 'first stampede' when Dilip Kumar walked into a wedding Web Desk | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Farah Khan recalls 'first stampede' when Dilip Kumar walked into a wedding

Indian filmmaker Farah Khan is paying tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Khan recalled an incident from her childhood when Dilip Kumar left guests awestruck at a wedding she attended.

"I was all of 4 yrs old when i saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception.. there was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke!! Such was the magic!" recalled Khan.





"He was known as the tragedy king, but i was always a fan of his comedic timing.. there will be no1 like him .. deepest condolences to #sairaji n his family," she concluded.



Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7 at the age of 98 after long illness

