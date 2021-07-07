Home > Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan recalls getting 'mini heart attacks' when Taapsee Pannu met father Amitabh Bachcan Web Desk | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

While promoting their film Manmarziyaan in 2018, Abhishek touched on the first time he met Taapsee, recalling how easily she gels in with new people.

"I don't just break the ice, I crush it and melt it, too," Taapsee told in a podcast.

Abhishek continued, "If you know Taapsee Pannu, her demeanour doesn't change one bit. And with me, she had a very aunty waali vibe. Because her friend is my father."



"I remember when she'd come home for dinner once -- the entire Pink team had come -- and I had culture shock. I was trying to be very responsible, and a good host, and she was talking to my dad like they went to Sherwood College together," he laughed.

Abhishek went on to do his Taapsee impression.

"'Acha suno, aise kyun... Arey udhar mat le jao (Listen, what are you doing. Don't take it there)!" He continued, "I was having mini heart attacks. If we ever spoke like that to dad, we'd probably get the look."