Home > Bollywood Madhuri Dixit shares feeling on older son Arin leaving for US to 'be on his own' Eesha Iftikhar | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

It’s time for Madhuri’s oldest one to spread his wings and fly away!

Bollywood’s veteran superstar Madhuri Dixit posted a heartwarming video on her Youtube channel on Monday to channel how she’s feeling about her oldest son Arin Nene leaving the country to go to the USA for his higher studies.

She shared a clip of the Youtube video on her official IG handle and penned down a note with it: "My baby is leaving for college... Here's how Ram & I as parents are preparing for this transition and some advice for the kids learning to build an independent life."

In her Youtube video, Madhuri and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene had a candid conversation about the upbringing of children in India versus in America, where Dr. Nene was raised. Madhuri was seen slightly worried as any mother would as she said:

"I can't believe that it is that time of the year when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone.”

She continued, “He is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

Dr. Nene relayed that he was taught to do his own chores and get independent at a very young age, which led Arin’s parents into deciding that they need to equip him with basic chores before he departs for a new life.