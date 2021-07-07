Home > Bollywood When Dilip Kumar touched on not having a child to carry his legacy forward: 'We have no regrets' Eesha Iftikhar | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Dilip Kumar bid his last farewell to the world on Wednesday morning at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. The couple had no children of their own, and neither did they have any regrets over it.

In 2012, the late veteran actor opened about being childless with his wife, but he made sure to let the world know that his life is not incomplete. Dilip shared that he and Saira have a huge family full of nieces and nephews, who they love with all of their heart.

"It would have been great if we had our own kids," Dilip had said. "But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with. Mine is a large family, with so many nieces and nephews and their families of growing kids speaking the language of today, which is as bewildering as it is befitting the times they are living in. Saira’s is a small family comprising her brother Sultan and his kids and grandchildren.”

“We feel we are lucky to be there for them when they need us,” he added.

The cinematic legend also discussed that he’s never worried about who will take his legacy forward. To Dilip, it wasn’t important if that his legacy would only be carried forward by his own flesh and blood. In fact, he was more than content to know he has lived to inspire many to come.

"I already see so many actors eager to carry forward what I established in my time. When a bright young actor comes up to me and says, ‘Sir, I wish to follow your work and walk the path you paved for us with your foresight,’ I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude to the Almighty for having taken me through the paces of finding my way in a profession I had no preparation to be in,” Dilip shared.