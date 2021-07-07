Home > Bollywood Ajay Devgn is 'heartbroken' at Dilip Kumar's demise: 'Nothing really prepared me for his passing away' Eesha Iftikhar | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Legendary star Dilip Kumar said his last goodbye to the world on Wednesday morning. He was 98.



On Dilip’s demise, a sea of fans, peers, politicians, celebrities have expressed their deepest condolences and undeniable grief over the monumental loss. People from all over the world are mourning the death of the cinematic legend.

Among this plethora of grief-stricken folks, one is Bollywood’s actor Ajay Devgn, who had shared some “very personal” moments of his life with the late actor. Ajay took to his social media to honor Dilip and the remarkable legacy that he has left behind.

Ajay posted a throwback photograph of the two standing side by side in pants and suit and penned down a note alongside to express his heartbreak and shock to learn the news of Dilip’s tragic death. Ajay wrote:

"Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken."

"Deepest condolences to Sairaji," he added.

Many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, and many others, have sent in their condolences after hearing the news of India’s “Tragic King” abode for his heavenly departure.