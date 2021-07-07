Home > Bollywood Alia Bhatt mourns demise of Dilip Kumar: ‘cultural world just lost its shine’ Sakina Mehdi | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

A tweet on legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account broke the news of his passing. It read, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.”

Tributes poured in as soon as the news of Kumar’s demise was made public. Many celebrities from the film industry paid tribute to the actor including Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt took to Instagram and wrote, “Dilip Kumar Saab, the power of his being lies in his unmatchable body of work. Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura.”





She added, He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever. Rest in peace Dilip Saab.”