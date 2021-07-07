Home > Bollywood Here’s how Dilip Kumar reacted to Amitabh Bachchan calling him his ‘idol’ Sakina Mehdi | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday. His family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.

Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in 1982 film Shakti which was their first and last film together. However, the latter often said that he considered Kumar as his idol.

In 2012, during an interview, the late actor shared how he felt about being referred as an idol by Bachchan. Kumar said, “I think it is very modest and sweet of Amitabh to say that.”

He then recalled working with Bachchan in their only film together, “I had him playing my son in Shakti (1982), the lone film in which we worked together. I found him completely dedicated and as eager as I was to achieve the flawlessness one strives to accomplish in rendering even the less challenging scenes.”

Bollywood legend added, “He was attentive, not just to the director’s vision, but equally to my interpretation too. I could sense his absorption of the potency of the scene and it pleased me immensely that I was sharing the experience of rehearsing scenes that demanded so much intensity with an actor who had an equal commitment to give the scenes that glow of excellence.”