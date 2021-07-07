Home > Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor pays tribute to actor Dilip Kumar: Celebs offer condolences Zainab Nasir | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ranbir Kapoor pays tribute to actor Dilip Kumar: Celebs offer condolences

India is grieving as the legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away today, the 7th of July. Many Bollywood celebrities also arrived at his residence to pay their respects before the funeral.

As soon as the unfortunate news of the legendary actor’s demise became known, actors, politicians and sports persons were all struck by grief and remembered his works, and his huge contribution to the Indian cinema.



Ranbir Kapoor was one of the actor's spotted at the residence to offer his condolences to Saira Banu.

Shortly thereafter, reports of many other actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor were made.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences via twitter.



For those unversed, the late actor, 98, was suffering from a prolonged illness complicated by bilateral pleural effusion, due to this, he suffered from breathlessness and was admitted to the hospital many times prior.

Dilip Kumar had performed in many films in his life, some of which are Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Saudagar, Kranti, Mughal-e-Azam amongst others