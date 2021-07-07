Home > Bollywood Jeetendra lauds Dilip Kumar: ‘There will never be another like him’ Zainab Nasir | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actor Jeetendrarecently mourned the death of late actor, Dilip Kumar and called him a ‘gem of a person.’

During his interview with Pink Villa Jeetendra admitted his admiration towards Dilip and admitted that he always wanted to be like him.

In his grief Jeetendra was quoted saying, “What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan."

"He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way. His love and warmth are unmatched and there will never be another like him.”

He concluded by saying, “I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji.”

The late actor had been facing health issues since a long time and his departure has left a deep void in the hearts of his loved ones, as well as Indian cinema.

For those unaware, Dilip’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui was the first person to confirm the news of his passing via social media. his post read, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”



