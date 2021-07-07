Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood Sakina Mehdi | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor sat down for an interview with Vogue and admitted that she feels lucky to have married someone who is not from the film industry.

Kapoor shared, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.”

She added, “This is the first year that we’ve spent every night together. Usually, we travel so much. I’ve realized that we’re obsessed with each other and we have a lot of fun together.”