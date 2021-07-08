Home > Bollywood Jackie Shroff mourns Dilip Kumar's death: ‘He looked after me like a child’ Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Jackie Shroff recently lauded late actor Dilip Kumar, and shared that he was privileged to have worked with him in the film Karma,during which, the late actor looked after him 'like a child'.

In a chat with Pink Villa, Jackie Shroff voiced words of grief and praised the late actor saying, “Dilip saab was a great legend and one of the pillars of the Indian film industry."

"I have been lucky to have worked with him in Karma, and in Saudagar too I saw him. I was always in awe of him, and it was a childhood dream come true working with Dilip Saab (in Karma). Trying to say a few lines, dialogues which was so difficult. I was so scared.”

He continued, “I hoped I would do it right, but he looked after me like a little child. I was at ease in front of such a big legend, and that shows a lot. That's what I loved and imbibed from him.”

Dilip Kumar departed from this world today, survived by his wife Saira Banu. He took his last breaths at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja hospital.