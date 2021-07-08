Home > Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan reveals he almost made Bollywood debut with Dilip Kumar Web Desk | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he almost made Bollywood debut with Dilip Kumar

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan is paying his regards to late actor Dilip Kumar.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the actor touched on the cinematic impact of the Kumar and talked about how he almost made his Bollywood debut with the superstar.

"My first film was to be Aakhri Mughal. Dilip sahab was to play my father in the film. I clearly remember my father (Amitabh Bachchan) telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol. And here I was given that opportunity in my debut film," he revealed.

"He told me to cherish this opportunity and to learn and observe as much as I could by watching the master at work. A film in which I get to work with my idol’s idol!! How lucky was I? Sadly the film never got made and I never had the honour of being able to say that I've been in a film with the great Dilip Kumar Ji," he continued.





Abhishek further said, "Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip sahab through his movies. We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent and love. Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family."

