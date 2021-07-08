Home > Bollywood Alia Bhatt drops sweetest birthday wish for 'strongest' Neetu Kapoor Web Desk | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alia Bhatt drops sweetest birthday wish for 'strongest' Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is paying special tribute to Neetu Kapoor on her birthday.

The Raazi star, who happens to be dating the veteran actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an adorable throwback family photo.

In the picture, fans could see birthday girl Neetu Kapoor accompanied by kids Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grand daughter Samara. The group was also joined by Alia Bhatt.

"happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you neetu54," captioned Alia with the photo.

She also added a crown emoticon on Neetu's head that read 'girl'



