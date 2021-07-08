Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon promises the 'extraordinary' with 'Mimi' first look: See Photo Web Desk | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kriti Sanon's next film is going to be a surrogacy drama.

The actor, who is all set to impress fans with her much-anticipated film Mimi, took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared the first look of the movie.

“Nothing like what you’re expecting!” captioned Kriti alongside the poster.

“This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned.”





Sanon will be playing alongside Pankaj Tripathi in the film. Mimi also reunites Kriti Sanon with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar.

