Saira Banu's grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal pays tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'It's an end of an era!' Eesha Iftikhar | July 08, 2021

Dilip Kumar’s grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal paid tribute to her granduncle after hearing the news of his demise on Wednesday morning. Dilip died at 98 after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Saigal took to her official IG handle to honor one of the most men in her life. She shared a throwback black and white photograph of the two, in which she can be seen dancing with the screen legend Dilip Kumar.

Dilip is wearing an elegant black and white suit while Saigal is wearing a white dress. Along with the picture, Saigal penned down an emotional note to share her heartbreak at losing her granduncle forever. She wrote:

“I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm-hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It’s an end of an era! #RIP."

Sayyeshaa is Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu’s daughter and Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s grandneice. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Akhil in 2015. However, a year later, with Ajay Devgn’s guidance, she made her debut in Bollywood in his second directorial film, Shivaay.