Home > Bollywood Saira Banu credits PM Modi for 'early morning gracious phone call' after Dilip Kumar's death Eesha Iftikhar | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Legendary actor of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar departed for his heavenly abode on Wednesday morning. He was 98.

Dilip was survived by his wife Saira Banu, who expressed her utmost gratitude for the condolences shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apparently, the PM was one of the first people to reach out to the new widow and called her right away to register his grief and condolences at such a huge loss.

Saira Banu, who was also an actress in the 60s and the 70s, took over Dilip’s Twitter handle and responded to PM’s heartfelt tweet that said: "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Touched by his words, Saira replied: "Thank you hon’ ble PMOIndia Shri narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan."

Saira also expressed her gratitude for Dilip’s funeral because he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai, where he’s buried now. She wrote:

“Thank you PMOIndia and CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan.”