When Neena Gupta explained Masaba that her estranged father wasn't 'family man'
Eesha Iftikhar | July 08, 2021

Masaba always had felt a gaping void in her life due to the absence of his father. However, Neena Gupta, who is Masaba’s single mother, once opened up about how she helped her daughter come to terms with the circumstances and helped Masaba in understanding her father, who is a West Indies cricketer, Vivian Richards.

Neena shares Masaba with Vivian, but the two never got married. Masaba, who is an influential fashion designer now, shared a picture earlier this year, in which Neena, Vivian, and a little Masaba seemed to be spending time as a family on a vacation. However, in 2015, Neena got vulnerable during an interview and shared that there was a time in Masaba’s childhood when Vivian stopped keeping in touch at all.

"I told her how her father is not a family man and how he was like this and this. In the beginning, she would feel bad that Vivian was not in touch with her till the age of about 20, but then he got in touch. His problem also is that he is not net savvy and so, it is very difficult to get in touch with him," Neenaexplained then.

"Sometimes, he would call her on her birthday and sometimes, he would not call for even three years. Sometimes, he would come here and meet and sometimes not. By then, I knew him and how he was. If I told him I needed something, he would go mad finding it to bring it for me, but on his own, he would not bring anything. He is a person who cannot express his emotions," she added.

Neena has recently launched her autobiography book titled Sach Kahu Toh, in which she has added more details about her relationship with Vivian Richards.