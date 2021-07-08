Home > Bollywood I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with: Taapsee Pannu Eesha Iftikhar | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Taapsee Pannu is enjoying the highs of her recent success in Bollywood, but her parents are worried about something else.

The actress shared that the only thing on her parent’s minds these days is her “marriage.” Taapsee revealed that her parents don’t care who she chooses to be her husband, they simply want her to “just get married.”

In her recent interview with Curry Tales, the Thappad actress opened up about her parents’ anxiety and said they are worried that Taapsee might “end up not getting married ever.” She also shared that she is not planning to go against her parents and will marry whoever they approve of.

"I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I've dated and thought about getting married to. Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha (this used to happen to me) whoever I dated in my head I was like 'hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar (if there is a possibility of marriage then only I should spend time and energy on this person),’” she said.

Taapsee further added in Hindi, “I have no interest in doing time pass. So I've always seen it from that perspective that if it's not happening then let go."

Currently, she’s dating former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe.