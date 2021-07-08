Home > Bollywood In pictures: Amitabh, Abhishek attend last rites of Dilip Kumar Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

In pictures: Amitabh, Abhishek attend last rites of Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan recently got photographed while attending the funeral procession and last rites of the late veteran star Dilip Kumar.

The father-son duo both had on full face coverings as they were wearing covid safety masks. The two of them were dressed in mix of ethnic and western attire.

While Abhishek had on a black waistcoat over his white shalwar kameez, Amitabh Bachchan wore a red, black and white hoodie.










