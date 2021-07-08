Home > Bollywood Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘This was not the most difficult season but the best one,’ says Rohit Shetty Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Rohit Shetty revealed details regarding the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.



The first ten seasons of the show had been a huge hit after which the makers came up with the idea of producing the eleventh season hosted by Rohit Shetty.

However, season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi which is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, is one of the most challenging seasons.

In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, Rohit said, “The most challenging was this season because we wanted to take the show to the next level. Everyone has worked hard, the contestants had an off on day one but then 45 days we were all in rooms and location. We were tested daily. We wanted to bring this season in a way that we have not done better. The stunts you see, the animals we used. This was not the most difficult show but the best one.”

The amazing cast and crew of the show is ready to entertain the audience with intriguing surprises and versatile performances.

For those unversed, Rohit Shetty is a Bollywood director and producer known for filming 100 Crore Club domestic net films.