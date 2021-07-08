Home > Bollywood Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria gears up for her latest shooting schedule Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Tara Sutaria announced that the shoot schedule of the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns has resumed, as she shared a BTS photo from the sets.

The film Ek Villain Returns stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in lead roles.



However, the film went into the works on March 1, where the first part of the shoot was done between Disha and John. The second scene will be shot between Tara Sutaria and Arjun, in Goa.

Arjun and Mohit will reunite on the sets of the film after Half Girlfriend, and Disha will be working with Mohit, her film Malang director, for the second time.

Tara will not only essay a role but will also bring her talents into the limelight, as she will be given the opportunity to sing a song in the film.

Film Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the Bollywood film Ek Villain, released in 2014, which featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in main roles and was a hit at the box office.

Ek Villain Returns is a joint production by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, helmed by Mohit.

The 2014 Ek Villain story was based on a criminal whose wife was severely ill and was later on murdered by a serial killer.

Next, Tara will be seen in another film, Tadap, alongside Sunil Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, which will be his movie debut.