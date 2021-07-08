Home > Bollywood Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya celebrate 5th wedding anniversary: ‘It feels we have known each other for centuries’ Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actors Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya shed light on their bond of love, as their marriage marked 5 years today.



The couple had been apart for over a month as Divyanka was away for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in Cape Town.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Divyanka said, “We have already given the best gifts to each other over the years. But Vivek always manages to surprise me and gives better gifts than I do. I get performance pressure then.”

Divyanka and Vivek prefer travelling on their anniversary instead of throwing a grand party. Regarding this, Vivek stated, “I am not a party person and haven’t thrown a party. Moreover, anniversaries should be celebrated with your partner.”

Recalling their marriage, Divyanka added, “Life is smooth with Vivek and I don’t know how time flew so fast. It has been really good and at times we feel as if we have known each other for centuries. We are both so comfortable with each other. Like any couple, we have tough days and fight, too, but we have learnt a lot about each other as well.”

In relation to the lockdown, Tripathi said, “During the lockdown, we did so many new things together like cooking, cleaning and sharing a lot. All activities became special, even dividing daily chores became enjoyable.”

Looking back on the times when she was away for the shoot in Cape Town, Tripathi said, “Being away from him for so long was tough. The worrying part for me was how will I stay away from him for so long."