Yami Gautam shares her latest avatar from upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 08, 2021

Yami Gautam shares her latest avatar from upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhoot Police’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam unveiled her first look poster of her character Maya from her upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, on Instagram, on Thursday.

The Kaabil actress is all set to stun the audience with her latest avatar in the upcoming film. She is set to play the character of a ghostbuster in the film. In the poster, she shared with her fans and followers on the social networking account, Yami can be seen dressed in a white dress as she holds a torch in her hand. The dark background of the picture adds the spooky effect that the film is going to scare the viewers.





Sporting an intense look on her face, the Vicky Donor famed actress wrote in the caption, "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on Disney + Hotstar."

Yami’s post received many like and comments from her fans. Among others, Yami's Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey commented on the post and dropped a fire emoji.

Bhoot Policehas been directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres, it will now release on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.















