Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note as she mourns the loss of legendary star Dilip Kumar

The legendary star of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Prominent personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and sports mourned his loss. People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to the iconic actor.

Global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is also among the many Bollywood stars, who have been mourning the great loss of the iconic actor of Indian cinema. Taking to her social networking accounts, the White Tiger actress shared a heartfelt note about her fond memories with Dilip Saab.

In her post, PeeCee first penned her thoughts on the tragic demise of the iconic actor and wrote, Yusuf sahib has lived life by raising his head. Very few people had the chance to meet him, but I am one of them lucky. Ever since I have known Saira ji and Yusuf Sahab, I have received only love and prayers from them. Meeting him, talking a little, I count some of the happiest moments of my life.”





She also added, “Yusuf Saab's contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable. Today the curtains have come down on one of India’s greatest. An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma’am and the family. Rest in peace”

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was born Yusuf Khan, passed away on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.