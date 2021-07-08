Home > Bollywood Tanishaa Mukerji exudes on stories which ‘impact with social message,’ experiencing new spaces Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that she loves to explore new opportunities and that is what keeps her busy.



Tanishaa Mukerji is currently on a shoot with Arbaaz Khan for the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in Lucknow.

About her visit to Lucknow, Tanisha told Hindustan Times, “As an actor, I have always tried to do new things. I never wanted to be in any particular space. I wanted to be everywhere — films, OTT, plays, events or reality shows.”

She added, “Be it a feature film, play or short film, there may be some difference in release and distribution, other than that it’s all the same for any actor.”

Opening up on her work, Tanisha said, “After Bigg Boss, I did Khatron ke Khiladi and a couple of comedy shows. I was doing a lot of events and I also did an American film Code Name Abdul which was screened in different film festivals. In film Anna I got a chance to play a journo. I also did two English plays The Verdict and Jury directed by Divya Palat. Last year, I shot Love you Shankar in Varanasi, directed by Rajiv S. Ruia.”

She concluded, “I am fully vaccinated so I’m fine getting back to work. I don’t believe in living in fear as long as you are taking all precautions.”