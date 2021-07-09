Home > Bollywood Sunil Grover misses playing women on television, still keeps old sarees Web Desk | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sunil Grover misses playing women on television, still keeps old sarees

Indian comedian Sunil Grover misses playing female roles on TV.

Speaking to a media outlet in a recent interview, the star revealed he still has outfits from Comedy Nights with Kapil in his cupboard.

"Abhi bhi meri cupboard mein saare suits, sariyaan, blouse aur accessories pade hain (I still have the suits, saris, blouses and accessories in my cupboard)," he quipped.

"So, whenever I miss my characters, I just go to my cupboard and look at them, aur kabhi kabhi unko bahar nikaalke dhoop bhi lagwa deta hoon (and sometimes I put them out in the sun). Woh mere liye badi prized possessions hai (They are prized possessions for me)," he continued.

Grover went on to quip about often wearing those outfits late at night.

"When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane (laughs)...I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot," he concluded.

