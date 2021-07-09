Home > Bollywood Shraddha Kapoor misses going for shoots amid India’s Covid crisis Sakina Mehdi | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shraddha Kapoor misses going for shoots amid India’s Covid crisis

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor sat down for an interview with a publication and weighed in on lessons she learned during pandemic.

The 34-year-old said, “It has been a difficult and different time for all of us … The second wave has been very challenging and personal. In India, someone or the other from my family or among my friends have affected by COVID-19 or lost their lives.”

The Ashiqui 2 star added, “I kept wondering what I can do to help. A lot of people wanted to do something, but the best we could do was to take care of ourselves first. Also, it has been such an eye-opening time for me. I saw the wave of humanity among people who were eager to come together to help those in distress. They just came together to help each other out.”

Kapoor added, “I honestly miss being in front of the camera, but I also miss going to a cinema, having pop-corn, watching a film that makes you forget all your woes and worries … I miss that a lot. Times have changed dramatically. I hope things get better soon.”

The actress also revealed the kind of roles she would want to do in future, “It’s important that actors re-invent themselves. I would love to play a character in a film that I have never done before. All that self-analysis and introspection and being at home with our loved ones have made me think about the kind of films that are offered to me … I want people to see me as more than a sweet girl.”